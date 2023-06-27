Warrnambool's Solstice Search Party attracted more than 6000 people on Saturday night, surpassing last year's attendance.
Envisioned as a response to COVID-19 restrictions, the inaugural night in 2022 saw about 5000 visitors.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said one quarter of registrations came from outside the city's postcode.
"So we can see that this is an event that brings people to Warrnambool during our off-peak season, which is very important," she said.
Held in the Warrnambool Botanic Gardens, the event featured an array of neon sculptures, light installations, children's activities, live music and food vans.
Temperatures dropped to 10 degrees by 8pm, with a few showers throughout the night.
"But everyone came prepared with warm clothing and rain gear," Cr Arnott said.
"There's a lot that goes into the successful running of an event this size, and everyone has worked together wonderfully to bring about such a marvellous result for Warrnambool."
