WARRNAMBOOL hopes to regain a Maskell medallist after the Hampden league bye as it prepares to lose two key players to overseas holidays.
Blues coach Dan O'Keefe said Jye Turland, who missed against Port Fairy with soreness, was expected to be in the selection frame for their round 12 game against South Warrnambool on July 8.
But inside midfielder Thomas Ludeman and goal-kicker Luke Cody - who have both been sidelined with injury - will soon fly out for long-term trips.
"We had a healthy list for the first half a dozen games and then we had a lot of injuries that kept compounding week-on-week," O'Keefe said.
"We have quite a few long-term injuries (such as Dan Weymouth and Amon Radley) at the moment and they'll come back towards the end of the season and a couple of blokes going away for the majority of the season overseas too.
"Jordy Foott (hamstring), we'd love to get him back in for his composure down back and his reliability.
"The other good thing is our reserves and under 18s are going really well and they are near the top of the ladder in both grades... we have the opportunity to reward some of the consistent form in those grades too."
O'Keefe said Ludeman and Cody would be hard to replace long term.
"Thomas is probably done for the year and 'Codes' is a chance to come back late," he said.
"Thomas hasn't played for well over a month now and Codes has missed the last two games as well (through injury).
"Codes started the year really well as a forward and was kicking goals, was applying pressure and was a really hard match-up for the opposition.
"He's been really hard to replace and we probably haven't replaced him and Thomas is a great inside midfielder and we feel like there's been a couple of games where we've lost the contest and he certainly would have helped that."
Warrnambool enters the bye on the back of a humbling 94-point loss to Port Fairy despite having a similar number of forward 50 entries in the first half.
The Blues kicked just one goal - in the final term - as they slipped from fifth on the ladder to eighth.
"It was clearly disappointing for our senior football team on the day," O'Keefe said.
"It just keeps confirming the competition's so even across the whole board and if you get a bit of a run-on against anyone then it brings momentum and it can roll in from week-to-week.
"It is clearly what Port Fairy did. I spoke to (coach) Dusty (McCorkell) after the game as I felt it was one of the best performances we've seen all season."
O'Keefe said it was "really clear" what areas the Blues "needed to grow in".
"(It's about) just getting back to how we started the year," he said.
"It was fresh and it was vibrant. The way we move the ball is certainly an area of improvement, it's just a little bit inconsistent with how we approach that on game day."
