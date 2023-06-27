The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Warrnambool footballers to miss chunk of Hampden league season due to overseas holidays

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 27 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Cody has kicked 17 goals in eight games this season. Picture by Anthony Brady
Luke Cody has kicked 17 goals in eight games this season. Picture by Anthony Brady

WARRNAMBOOL hopes to regain a Maskell medallist after the Hampden league bye as it prepares to lose two key players to overseas holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.