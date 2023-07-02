Port Fairy named in world's most beautiful small towns list

Port Fairy has been named in Architectural Digest's top 50 most beautiful towns in the world.
The seaside village ranks at number 36 in the list, which crowns Albarracin in Spain as the winner.
"In southwestern Victoria-about 180 miles from Melbourne-lies Port Fairy," the judge's entry reads.
"This picturesque fishing village is a popular photo-snapping spot along the Great Ocean Road, but it's worth lingering a while to let yourself get fully charmed by the town's 19th-century cottages, antique shops and beaches."
Ban Rhak Thai in Thailand takes out the second spot, while Banos in Ecuador is ranked third.
The top ranked Australian small town is Esperance in Western Australia, which is ranked 11th.
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster said it was a great honour.
"For Port Fairy to be included as one of the most beautiful small towns in the world alongside villages in the Austrian Alps and along Italy's Amalfi Coast is really special," Cr Foster said.
"I think Port Fairy has struck a fantastic balance between its heritage and the modern day.
"There's more than 60 heritage trust listed buildings in the town and as well as the natural beauty of the ocean and the river makes it a spectacular location at any time of the year.
"Inclusion on lists like these are great for driving enquiries about visiting the town either with visits to our websites or through emails and calls to the visitor information centre.
"This means we are then able to promote everything else that our amazing region has to offer, encouraging people to stay longer and explore the region."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
