Warrnambool City Council extends outdoor pool season at cost of $48k

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
June 27 2023 - 4:15pm
Warrnambool's outdoor pool season has been extended by four weeks.

After years of lobbying, Warrnambool's outdoor pool season has finally been extended by four weeks at a cost of $48,000.

