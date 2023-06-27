After years of lobbying, Warrnambool's outdoor pool season has finally been extended by four weeks at a cost of $48,000.
Warrnambool Swimming Club president Suzie Wellens said she was ecstatic.
Ms Wellens said the extra weeks would make a big difference for the region's competitive swimmers and put those heading to national swimming competitions in April in a better position.
"It means the swimmers will be fully prepared for entering into the long course season," she said.
"They'll move up the ranks which is just fantastic."
Ms Wellens said just having access to that facility would make a big difference to the swimmers.
While the extra funding for a longer outdoor pool season was not included in the draft budget, councillors made the amendment after an impassioned plea from Ms Wellens at the June council meeting.
Cr Ben Blain said it was good to see an allocation in the budget for the extended swim season on the back of the club's budget submission.
"It's something that we really have listened to," he said.
But Cr Blain also put the council's focus on the future of the whole AquaZone facility saying that in last year's budget money was set aside for the aquatic strategy which was now under way.
"I'm hoping that within the next year we will see that come to fruition," he said.
The $200,000 strategy will assess the condition of the outdoor pool to see what investment is needed to extend its life.
Ms Wellens said the club was ready to work with the council on its future vision for the AquaZone facility.
"Anything that is worthwhile doing is going to cost money, unfortunately with pools you don't make money on pools," she said.
"But whatever they do actually bring to the town can benefit the economy and reputation of the town."
Ms Wellens said the club had more than 280 swimmers over the June long weekend at its annual short-course event.
"All of them bring in money into the town, they stay, they eat, they drink and they use our accommodation," she said.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said during the budget consultation phase the council received a compelling submission from the club seeking an extension to the outdoor pool season so its members could train for regional and national competitions.
"We took that on board and have extended the pool season which we believe will be of benefit to the wider community in addition to swim club members," she said.
Cr Max Taylor, who threw his support behind the idea earlier this month, also welcomed the budget inclusion.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
