The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool City Council's capital works program too 'modest'

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 27 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Ben Blain.
Cr Ben Blain.

A Warrnambool councillor has taken aim at the city's "modest" $27.2 million capital works budget, urging the council to be more ambitious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.