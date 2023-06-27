A Warrnambool councillor has taken aim at the city's "modest" $27.2 million capital works budget, urging the council to be more ambitious.
"I don't agree with the modest capital works program," Cr Ben Blain said.
"We're a growing city and I think we need to be ambitious."
With all sectors of the community hit by the cost of living crisis, city councillors unanimously passed what was labelled a "conservative" budget on Monday.
It came with a surprise move to lower the rate rise from a 3.5 per cent increase to 2.95 per cent.
There were few big ticket items in the capital works budget for 2023-24 which comes off consecutive years of major projects such as the new library, Reid Oval, boat ramp and South Warrnambool bridge upgrades.
Of the $27.2 million capital works budget, $13.3 million will go towards delivering existing projects. Another $13.9 million will be spent on new projects including $9 million for asset renewal and $600,000 on footpaths and car parks.
Brierly Recreation Reserve will also get $1.2 million, Japan Street drainage works $1.2 million and $500,000 for the new West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House.
The budget says "off the back of several years of substantial capital works programs", the council is proposing to return to a more modest program for 2023-24 as it completes the large program of existing projects from the previous year.
"Council is mindful of the current challenges posed to building projects of high construction costs and low availability of resources," it says.
Cr Blain called for the council to review its capital works budget throughout the year.
"Cutting back our capital works program works on two fronts - it'll slow down our asset renewal and it will slow down what our ambitions for the city are," he said.
Cr Blain said the council needed to be able to deliver for the needs of Warrnambool.
"As an organisation, I firmly believe that we will be able to deliver and it's something that as we continue to move forward I think is going to be incredibly important," he said.
"It's something that I think we really need to be reviewing as the year goes on and into our future budgets because we need to be delivering for Warrnambool. If we don't do it now we will just fall behind."
Cr Blain said it was exciting there was another $1.2 million going into Brierly Recreation Reserve on top of the state government's $1 million with the funding not just for stage one, which included upgrades to the oval and lighting.
"There is also a resource there in order to get the masterplan updated and under way so we can really start advocating and delivering for north Warrnambool," he said.
"Having services in the neighbourhood, having meeting rooms, having somewhere for the community to go is going to be critical."
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the council was aiming to be responsible with no new borrowings.
The $8.5 million the council already owes was labelled in the budget as a "responsible amount" which it will continue to repay.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
