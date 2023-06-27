The Standard
Port Fairy's Watty family raise money for We've Got You at Run Melbourne

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 27 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 4:30pm
Emma and Steve Watty and children Lena, 13, and twins Frank and Vera, 6, will participate in Run Melbourne on July 16 to honour their daughter and sister Sylvie who died at 15 months. Money raised will go towards bereavement support in the south-west. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Since losing their daughter Sylvie at 15 months almost a decade ago, Port Fairy's Emma and Steve Watty have covered countless kilometres.

