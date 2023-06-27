Since losing their daughter Sylvie at 15 months almost a decade ago, Port Fairy's Emma and Steve Watty have covered countless kilometres.
The pair began running after Sylvie died in 2013 from sudden unexpected death in childhood (SUDC), finding solace in every sunrise and feeling their beloved daughter is with them in spirit.
This year 250 family and friends, including a "huge" Warrnambool and Port Fairy contingent, will join them at Run Melbourne, across a range of distances.
Their team's goal is to raise $10,000 for south-west foundation We've Got You, established to support families who have experienced child loss, with funds to go to South West Healthcare's bereavement room.
Joining them is We've Got You co-founders Matthew and Madeline McConnell and Kathryn and Jared Barkla and their extended families.
It will be the third Run Melbourne Team Sylvie Sunshine has participated in, raising more than $184,000 in 2014 and 2018 for SIDS.
"Initially we were so nervous little Sylv would be forgotten and after those first couple of runs we thought 'no way, she's here to stay'," Mrs Watty said.
"And now for her 10-year anniversary we did not expect to have this many people jump on board and even now I just can't believe it."
She said there was a private Team Sylvie Sunshine Facebook group where many members within their community, who had lost their own children, shared their stories and photos.
"I've always said Team Sylvie's not just about Sylvie, it's about every baby and child who's left the world too soon," Mrs Watty said.
"I wasn't sure how much money we'd raise this year but the awareness and the conversations to come out of it have been really special."
We've Got You thanked Team Sylvie for the support.
Mrs Barkla said: "The community they have created to honour Sylvie is so special, the conversations, support and camaraderie. It's a really beautiful way for Sylvie to be remembered."
