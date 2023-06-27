Hamilton Kangaroos were too strong for Cobden in muddy conditions on Sunday, triumphing 4.9 (33) to 0.2 (2) in the under 16 clash at Melville Oval.
The Standard photographer Anthony Brady braved the wet weather to capture the round 11 Hampden league action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.