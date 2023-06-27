A kayak dock has been constructed on Warrnambool's Merri River to improve the accessibility of the waterway.
The floating pier features a wide 'sit and launch' ramp for people of all-abilities to easily get in and out of watercraft.
Western Victoria Labor MP Jacinta Ermacora was at the dock on Monday to announce its opening.
"This kayak launch provides access to the waterway which has not previously been available to those with limited mobility," she said.
"Access to nature and waterways is important for the broader health and wellbeing of the community."
The project was a collaborative effort between the Warrnambool City Council, Glenelg Hopkins CMA and community groups.
The pier was funded with $400,000 from the Victorian Government through its Recreational Water Values Program.
Along with the jetty itself, the funding went towards the construction of all-weather walking track paths from Woodend Road to the facility and seating on the pier.
Ms Ermacora said the initiative had been involved in the construction of facilities across the state.
"It highlights what the program is really designed to do and that's to bring people and the natural environment together," she said.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the project was a long time in the making, with work starting in 2020.
"It's a big collaboration to get a piece of work like this done," she told The Standard.
"All-abilities and all-ages can come down and enjoy it."
