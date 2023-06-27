Warrnambool and District Cricket Association chairperson Gordon McLeod says he is grateful for the opportunity to lead the association into the future after being re-elected on a one-year term at Monday night's annual general meeting.
Fellow executive board members Bruce Membrey (senior vice-president) and Terry O'Keefe (junior vice-president) were also re-elected in their respective roles, while non-executive board members Jeshua Ross (one-year term) and Andrew Bridge (one-year) returned.
Jeshua Ross nominated against McLeod for the chairperson role, with the latter winning the vote 22-10 on the night.
Ingrid Bellman (two-year term) has also been elected to the WDCA board for the first time.
McLeod told The Standard he was thrilled, alongside his board to be backed in again to lead the association as it navigates new clubs, technology and the future direction of cricket in the region.
"I'm passionate about my cricket and I feel responsible for the leadership for the association heading into these new times and then maybe it's up to someone else after me to take the reins," he said.
"We've got a future strategic plan which we're doing in July, looking at where we're going in the next five years and we'll engage with all the clubs to see how we change the landscape of the association with new clubs coming in which is exciting.
"But I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead the way moving forward, and we've got plenty of things to navigate such as moving away from MyCricket into PlayHQ so we'll work through all of that.
"There's a new club coming into the association after Mortlake last season so there's plenty of work to do."
The association has also elected a new director of women's cricket in Ingrid Bellman, replacing Rachel Sabo, while there is another vacancy on the WDCA board with Jake Bloom stepping down from his role as director of junior coaching.
In other matters on the night, the league posted a $4811.71 net profit, a notice of motion was passed to update section 17.1 in the WDCA constitution relating to the criteria for new life members and legends, while club affiliation fees will remain the same at $200 for season 2023-24.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.