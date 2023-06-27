The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Gordon McLeod re-elected WDCA chair, association welcomes new board member for 2023-24

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 27 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod has been re-elected on a one-year term. Picture by Sean McKenna
WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod has been re-elected on a one-year term. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association chairperson Gordon McLeod says he is grateful for the opportunity to lead the association into the future after being re-elected on a one-year term at Monday night's annual general meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.