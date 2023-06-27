Art thief ordered to do community work

The Standard
Terang man, 31, to complete 120 hours of community work after stealing paintings

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 28 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 7:00am
A Terang drug user who stole two oil paintings from Glenormiston College has been ordered to do 120 hours of community work.

