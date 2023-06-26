Chemist fragrance raider told 'it's crunch time'

A Warrnambool man who repeatedly stole fragrances from pharmacies has been banned from Chemist Warehouse outlets in the city.
Bradley Maloney, 36, handed himself into police on Sunday and was charged with four counts of thefts and breaching bail.
He was also on bail for charges including unlawful assault, theft, making a threat to inflict serious injury and failing to appear in court on March 27.
Police allege Maloney stole from Chemist Warehouse outlets on May 24, May 25, June 22 and June 25, taking fragrances worth about $1150.
When arrested Maloney said he knew he was doing the wrong thing, but that he wanted benzos (benzodiazepines depressant drugs).
Maloney was in court previously and sentencing had been deferred so he could seek treatment and support.
A lawyer said Maloney had no offences involving dishonesty since 2007, the recent offending was over a short time and he surrendered to police.
She said last weekend had been the anniversary of Maloney's father passing away, which was a particularly difficult time for him.
The lawyer said Maloney had been able to significantly reduce his medication in the past couple of months and he knew he was now at risk of being imprisoned.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Maloney had placed himself in a tricky situation, especially considering he had breached a community corrections order in 2020.
"You are building up a very bad record," he told Maloney.
"The time is coming when you will have to spend time in jail. Other sentencing options have not worked."
The magistrate said he had deferred sentencing and Maloney had persistently and blatantly stolen items from chemist outlets to buy drugs.
"This is crunch time. If you steal again I'll lock you up. Do not take illegal drugs. That triggers your psychosis," Mr Lethbridge told Maloney.
Maloney was placed on an 18-month good behaviour bond and told not to go back to a Chemist Warehouse outlet in Warrnambool.
"If you breach your bond you will come back before me and you will go to jail," he said.
"No running amok."
