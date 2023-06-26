Alleged motorbike thief back in custody

The Standard
Police locate Warrnambool man breaching his bail curfew conditions

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 27 2023 - 7:58am, first published 7:37am
A Warrnambool man charged with getting into a fight with the owner of a motorbike he stole has been locked up overnight for breaching his bail curfew.

