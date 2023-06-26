Alleged motorbike thief back in custody

A Warrnambool man charged with getting into a fight with the owner of a motorbike he stole has been locked up overnight for breaching his bail curfew.
Police say the 26-year-old was on three sets of bail, for breaching bail handling stolen goods, drug offences and the motorbike charges.
Police allege in March the man stole a Honda motorbike, but the owner of the bike tracked him down.
The alleged offender had spray painted the bike green, but the owner recognised it and confronted the alleged thief while in the company of a friend.
There was a fight and the motorbike owner suffered facial fractures.
The man was charged with affray, theft of a vehicle, intentionally causing injury, assault with a weapon and assault in company.
He was released on bail with strict conditions and those charges were to return for a further hearing in the Warrnambool court this Friday.
About 10pm Monday night police did a bail check and the man was not located at his East Warrnambool home in line with his overnight curfew bail conditions.
Soon after midnight police were on patrol and did another bail check, this time locating the man in the driveway of a Kielli Drive address.
He was arrested, interviewed, remanded in custody overnight and will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing.
