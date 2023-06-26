The Standard
Court and Crime

South Australian man, 46, almost four times the alcohol limit

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 27 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 7:15am
Alcoholic ducking out for milk blows .193 at 9am
A South Australian alcoholic undergoing intensive rehabilitation has admitted to drink-driving at almost four times the limit the morning after drinking.

