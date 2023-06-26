Alcoholic ducking out for milk blows .193 at 9am

A South Australian alcoholic undergoing intensive rehabilitation has admitted to drink-driving at almost four times the limit the morning after drinking.
Rikki Colin Potter, 46, of South End, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to drink-driving after he blew .193.
He was convicted, fined $1500 and his driver's licence was cancelled for 38 months.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge told Potter if he came back to court charged with a similar offence he would see the inside of a prison cell for a substantial period of time.
Police said at 9.20am on October 25 last year Potter was driving a Holden wagon on Gipps Street in Port Fairy.
He was intercepted and a check revealed the registration of the car he was driving had expired a couple of weeks before.
Potter returned a positive preliminary breath test and then an evidentiary reading of .193.
Potter's licence was immediately suspended and the wagon was impounded for one month.
He told police he drank alcohol the night before.
The court heard Potter was banned from driving for 44 months for drink-driving in 2017.
A lawyer said his client woke up about 8am on the day after drinking cask wine until 2am and went to get milk.
He was unaware the vehicle's registration had expired because it was not his wagon.
The wagon was impounded at a cost of $1130, Potter lost his licence and went into inpatient rehabilitation at Mount Gambier on May 25.
He is facing another four months of rehab.
The magistrate said he was pleased Potter was doing something about his alcoholism.
He said it was important to note that Potter was not being punished for his alcoholism.
Getting drunk is any individual's business, but the crime was getting behind the wheel of a car when under the influence of alcohol, the magistrate said.
Mr Lethbridge said it was the second time Potter had been in court for a high reading.
"You are so close to going to jail," he told Potter.
"You must ensure this never happens again otherwise you will be going to jail. You have to get the message, enough is enough, someone is going to get hurt."
