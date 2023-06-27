Moyne Shire councillor Damian Gleeson has defended the budget funds being plunged into Port Fairy, calling the popular tourist town the shire's "golden goose".
Cr Gleeson made the heated remarks after the council committed an extra $125,000 to Koroit in response to a dozen submissions criticising the lack of funding for the town in the council's draft budget.
The extra money will contribute to new $450,000 floodlights at Victoria Park football oval, with the remaining funds to come from Sport and Recreation Victoria, pending a successful grant application.
The council received 32 community submissions to its draft budget, covering a range of towns across the shire, but Koroit was the hotspot in terms of numbers and frustration.
Sam Rudolph blasted what he saw as a favouritism towards Port Fairy, potentially driven by the fact the majority of Moyne councillors live in the picturesque seaside town, which is also the shire's biggest population centre.
Mr Rudolph even took aim at his former football club, which received a $400,000 pledge for its own floodlight renewal, calling Port Fairy "an under-performing football netball club". He subsequently made a public apology for targeting the club, saying his comments had been "inflammatory" and "offensive" to the club community.
Several of the critical Koroit submissions questioned the lack of funding for Koroit's streetscape plan, which has consistently been overlooked for state and federal assistance. In response, officers said it was the council's "number one advocacy project" and they were in the process of applying for the new federal Growing Regions grant program.
"Depending on the funding outcome, the focus on works will be along Commercial Road and High Street," the officers said.
Cr Damian Gleeson bristled at the suggestion of favouritism and said he "did take offence" to Mr Rudolph's comments and he "expect(ed) a lot better" from community leaders. Cr Gleeson argued Koroit had received its fair share of funding in recent years and recited a list of capital works projects since 2019 running into the millions of dollars.
But Cr Gleeson also vigorously defended the council dedicating a solid share of its funding to Port Fairy.
"It amazes me we can spend $1.6m in Macarthur and nobody bats an eyelid...but as soon as we spend some money in Port Fairy it's a bloody disgrace," he said.
"I've had enough, because the goose that's laying the golden egg needs to be fed, it's hungry and if we don't feed it the goose is going to die."
Only two of the submissions disputed the council's decision to raise rates by the maximum 3.5 per cent possible within the Fair Go Rates system cap, with one ratepayer objecting to the additional burden on Moyne farmers and another pointing to the high mortgage default rates in Koroit and Mortlake as a sign locals were already struggling to cope with cost of living pressures.
Aside from the new funding commitment for Koroit, council officers also recommended putting $20,000 towards a strategic master plan for the Aberlea aged care home in Mortlake and a detailed investigation into creating a footpath along Ocean Drive in Port Fairy.
Aberlea had made a pre-budget submission requesting a $40,000 council contribution to the $80,000 master plan, but council officers capped the contribution at $20,000, also noting the council had previously contributed $15,000 towards unsuccessful state government grant applications for the centre.
Seven submissions, all from Port Fairy residents, questioned a lack of funding committed to fulfilling the council's climate aspirations, particularly "decarbonising" the council's daily operations. But council officers listed eight initiatives from the budget dedicated to environmental and climate causes, and another dozen projects completed in recent years.
