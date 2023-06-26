The Standard
Moyne Shire Council chooses South West Healthcare as new meals on wheels provider

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 27 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 7:30am
South West Healthcare is taking over Moyne Shire Council's meals on wheels program after Moyne Health decided not to renew its contract.
Moyne Shire has had to find a new provider for its meals on wheels program after Moyne Health decided it couldn't continue its contract with the council.

