Moyne Shire has had to find a new provider for its meals on wheels program after Moyne Health decided it couldn't continue its contract with the council.
The council has appointed South West Healthcare to take over the responsibility from July 3 with mayor Karen Foster saying staff would try to ensure a smooth handover.
"Our meals on wheels clients rely on this service and will be pleased to know council has found a new provider," Cr Foster said.
"Council officers are communicating with eligible clients directly to advise them of the new arrangements."
The council-run program serves Port Fairy and Koroit, providing about 600 meals a month to between 45 and 50 people. The council delivers the meals but relies on a third party to cook and package the food.
Moyne Health chief executive officer Katharina Redford said there were several reasons behind the decision not to renew its contract with the council, including major renovations planned for its kitchen facilities that would have stretched the service's ability to provide meals.
"Our business is to look after our folk who live at our facilities, so we've decided to concentrate on that," Ms Redford said.
Moyne Health told the council six months ago it wouldn't be renewing the contract, giving time for an alternative provider to be found.
