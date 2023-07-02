The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Former hotel on doorstep of Budj Bim on the market

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 2 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Farmers Inn, located in Macarthur, is on the market.
The Farmers Inn, located in Macarthur, is on the market.

A former hotel in Macarthur is on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.