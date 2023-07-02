Former hotel on doorstep of Budj Bim on the market

A former hotel in Macarthur is on the market.
The Farmers Inn, which has been transformed into boutique accommodation, has a listing price of between $780,000 and $850,000.
The six-bedroom property, circa 1902, boasts four bathrooms and three living areas.
The commercial kitchen features a Falcon 110 range cooker with a double oven.
Charles Stewart Western Victoria agent Brendan Kelly said the property offered character, comfort and charm.
"The Farmers Inn is perfectly appointed to offer boutique accommodation or hospitality pursuits to a captive audience," Mr Kelly said.
He said the front room featured a high vaulted ceiling with skylights and seating for 30 people.
It would be ideally suited for a cafe or wine bar.
The property has a 5.5kw solar system and 75,000 litres of rainwater.
It boasts manicured cottage garden surrounds with mature English and native trees providing shade and shelter.
The property would be ideally suited for someone wanting to offer boutique accommodation.
It has recently undergone a revamp, with improvements to wiring and plumbing.
It would also suit someone looking for a historic home with plenty of charm.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
