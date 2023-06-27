The ladder predictor: Can Tigers be tamed in remaining six matches?

As Warrnambool and District league clubs put their feet up and enjoy a well-deserved rest this weekend, The Standard takes a close look at the remainder of the home-and-away season and predicts the final placings on the ladder.
First up, we take a look at the football season, where Merrivale has been the benchmark all season.
But will it continue?
First - 12 wins, 0 losses, 353.72%
Remaining matches:
Nirranda (home) - Win
Allansford (away) - Win
Timboon Demons (home) - Win
South Rovers (home) - Win
Dennington (away) - Win
Russells Creek (home) - Win
Predicted finish: First (18 wins, zero losses)
More: Aside from a testing home clash against the reigning premiers after the bye which may go either way, the Tigers are right in the frame to finish the home-and-away season undefeated, which would be an astonishing effort.
Second - 10 wins, two losses, 219.81%
Remaining matches:
Merrivale (away) - Loss
South Rovers (home) - Win
Dennington (away) - Win
Russells Creek (home) - Win
Kolora-Noorat (away) - Loss
Old Collegians (home) - Win
Predicted finish: Second (14 wins, four losses)
More: There's a couple of really tough matches in the final six rounds but expect the Blues to finish second on the table, setting up their premiership defence in style. A huge finish awaits Nick Couch's side, which will expect to welcome back plenty of experience.
Third - Eight wins, four losses, 219.39%
Remaining matches:
Russells Creek (away) - Win
Timboon Demons (away) - Win
Old Collegians (home) - Win
Panmure (away) - Loss
Nirranda (home) - Win
Allansford (away) - Win
Predicted finish: Fourth (13 wins, five losses)
More: The Power looms as one of the sides in the premiership race so hard to predict. If Nick Bourke's side can assemble all of its experienced heads and it gels together at the right time, look out. A two-week block against Panmure and Nirranda will shape its season. Win both and a potential top-two finish awaits.
Fourth - Eight wins, four losses, 155.60%
Remaining matches:
South Rovers (away) - Win
Dennington (home) - Win
Russells Creek (away) - Win
Kolora-Noorat (home) - Win
Old Collegians (away) - Win
Timboon Demons (home) - Win
Predicted finish: Third (14 wins, four losses)
More: It's a welcome run into finals for the Bulldogs, who have players to return and play just one side above them from here on in. Every chance they get on a roll and lock in a top-three finish. The clash against the Power could potentially hold the key.
Fifth - Eight wins, four losses, 135.11%
Remaining matches:
Kolora-Noorat (home) - Loss
Old Collegians (away) - Win
Panmure (away) - Loss
Nirranda (away) - Loss
Allansford (home) - Win
Merrivale (away) - Loss
Predicted finish: Fifth (10 wins, eight losses)
More: It looms as a potential grandstand finish for fifth spot at this stage between Creek and Allansford, with the round 17 blockbuster between the clubs potentially deciding who gets into finals. Percentage will play a role in who gets there but it's arguably the game of the season. This is a group which has the capacity to spring a surprise or two though despite a tough draw.
Sixth - Six wins, six losses, 104.69%
Remaining matches:
Timboon Demons (home) - Win
Merrivale (away) - Loss
South Rovers (away) - Win
Dennington (home) - Win
Russells Creek (away) - Loss
Kolora-Noorat (home) - Loss
Predicted finish: Sixth (nine wins, nine losses)
More: The Cats sit two games behind fifth at the moment but should win at least three more games, setting up the mouth-watering clash against Russells Creek in round 17. A home game against the Power in the final round also looms as a potential elimination final. Fascinating times ahead for Tim Nowell's group.
Seventh - Three wins, nine losses, 63.56%
Remaining matches:
Panmure (home) - Loss
Nirranda (away) - Loss
Allansford (home) - Loss
Merrivale (away) - Loss
Timboon Demons (away) - Loss
Dennington (home) - Win
Predicted finish: Seventh (four wins, 14 losses)
More: The Lions face a tricky run home as they look to build some momentum heading into next season but could pinch one or two more wins and would be hoping to make life difficult for clubs jostling for finals positions.
Eighth - Three wins, nine losses, 43.92%
Remaining matches:
Old Collegians (home) - Win
Panmure (away) - Loss
Nirranda (home) - Loss
Allansford (away) - Loss
Merrivale (home) - Loss
South Rovers (away) - Loss
Predicted finish: Ninth (four wins, 14 losses)
More: A couple more winnable games for the young Dogs, who would walk away with a five-win season happy with their development. If Leigh Anderson's team can win in the final round, they will likely leapfrog the Lions and finish in seventh.
Ninth - Two wins, 10 losses, 40.72%
Remaining matches:
Allansford (away) - Loss
Kolora-Noorat (home) - Loss
Merrivale (away) - Loss
Old Collegians (home) - Win
South Rovers (home) - Win
Panmure (away) - Loss
Predicted finish: Eighth (four wins, 14 losses)
More: The Demons are every chance, barring percentage to finish as high as eighth if they can bank two winnable home games later this season which would be a tremendous result. Win against the Lions in round 17 and it's highly likely.
Tenth, 0 wins, 12 losses, 29.56%
Remaining matches:
Dennington (away) - Loss
Russells Creek (home) - Loss
Kolora-Noorat (away) - Loss
Timboon Demons (away) - Loss
Panmure (home) - Win
Nirranda (away) - Loss
Predicted finish: Tenth (zero wins, 18 losses)
More: The rebuilding Warriors face two more matches where they will fancy their chances of breaking through for a win but most likely will go through the season winless. Building some momentum and competitiveness is the key for the remainder of the year.
