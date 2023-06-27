The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

The 2023 WDFNL ladder predictor: Can Tigers be tamed in remaining six rounds?

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ladder predictor: Can Tigers be tamed in remaining six matches?
The ladder predictor: Can Tigers be tamed in remaining six matches?

As Warrnambool and District league clubs put their feet up and enjoy a well-deserved rest this weekend, The Standard takes a close look at the remainder of the home-and-away season and predicts the final placings on the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.