Harry and Edith Russell celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, and the story of their life together was retold with plenty of smiles and laughter.
Harry, 93, and Edith, 91, were just teenagers when they first met on the outskirts of Dromore in Northern Ireland.
Harry would spend most Sundays walking along the road to the next town, and along the way met Edith who lived just out of town.
After a while, Harry started bringing fish and chips to Edith's mother while on those weekend walks.
"I loved her mother," Harry said with a laugh, to which Edith responded "she liked him because he brought her fish and chips".
"There was 11 of us - nine boys and two girls. We had a big family," she said.
The couple loved to dance - something they would do twice a week but attending dances meant walking "for miles".
And when they got engaged Edith told Harry: "If we don't get married within six months then you're getting back your ring".
They married on June 26, 1953, and the ring stayed on Edith's finger for seven decades until last month when it "just fell off" and was lost.
They celebrated their anniversary going out to dinner with family at the weekend, and on Monday going to the jewellers to buy a new ring.
Letters of congratulations arrived in the mail from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Governor-General David Hurley, and King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Edith said she once saw the King when he travelled through Dromore with his family on his way to Hillsborough when Charles was about 10.
"I stood on the road and waved to them. They were all in an open car, they slowed down and waved to us," Edith said.
The couple lived in Dromore after they married until "itchy feet" brought them to Warrnambool in 1967 under the 'Bring out a Briton' program.
They sold their brand new car, left behind Harry's "good job" as a carpenter and moved with their five children to Australia. "It was hard," Edith said. "We came out here when our youngest was three-and-a-half and my eldest son was 14."
The unrest in Northern Ireland - known as The Troubles - started the night they left.
The couple left behind a good house and what they were offered in Warrnambool when they arrived "should have been condemned", Edith said.
After two years of waiting for a better house, the couple decided to go home to Ireland. But when they told authorities to take their name off the waiting list, there was a knock on the door the next day with keys to a new house on Morris Road.
They decided to move to the new house until they were ready to go home. But after picking up a job she loved at Macks Snacks, getting to know the community and eventually building their own home, they decided to stay.
Harry worked for a builder in Warrnambool, helped build Alcoa in Portland and finished his career at a picture framers.
The couple has 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, and together they still like to play indoor bowls.
When asked their secret to a long marriage, they both laughed and Edith said "there's really no secret". "You have your argument, you don't talk and then you talk again," she said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
