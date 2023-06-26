Inside Racing: Hard work pays off for Warrnambool jockey

YOUNG Warrnambool jockey Harry Grace lives by the adage hard work doesn't hurt anyone.
Grace, who won the Warrnambool Cup last month on Rolls rode his first metropolitan treble on Saturday when he guided three of Pat Ryan's horses to victory at Morphettville on Saturday.
"It was my first city treble," Grace said. "It was a huge thrill and I was lucky to ride them for Pat. He's been a big supporter of mine since I moved to Warrnambool two years ago.
"I suppose my good recent form is a reward for the hard work I've been doing since I came to Warrnambool. Racing is a 24-7 business especially if you're a jockey or trainer.
"I'm out there riding track work seven days in the week if I haven't got race riding commitments. It's hard work but I love riding horses. I've been really lucky to have got great support from Warrnambool trainers."
The Warrnambool Cup victory on Rolls gave the 24-year-old hoop his first listed-race winner and he's chasing more.
"The good rides come on the back of riding plenty of track-work," Grace said. "I've ridden 36 winners this season and with a few weeks before the season finishes on July 31 I'm hoping to ride another few winners.
"I'm lucky I can get down to ride at 49kg and that's a real advantage in listed and group races. I've got my fingers crossed that I'll have even a better season in 2023-24."
Grace has ridden five winners from his last 10 rides.
Peter Mertens will be remembered as a champion on the racetrack and a great mate to so many of the track, according to former top Camperdown jockey Neville Wilson.
Mertens, who rode more than 2000 winners during his career including seven Group 1s in Victoria and South Australia, passed away after a long illness on the weekend.
Wilson said Mertens was a fierce competitor on the race track but a great bloke off it.
"Peter was a lovely bloke," Wilson said. "I couldn't fault him. I rode against him on many occasions during our careers. He was a very talented jockey who never gave an inch on the track.
"Peter did an amazing job coming back to riding after suffering a bad neck injury many years ago. He was highly respected by his peers and that's all you can ask for."
Victoria Jockey Association CEO Matt Hyland extended his sympathies to the Mertens family.
"We are incredibly sorry to hear of Peter's passing and extend our condolences to his family - in particular his son Beau," Hyland said. "We are thinking of them all at this particular sad time. Peter was as gallant in fighting his illness as he was on the racecourse, and he will be sorely missed by many people in Victorian racing and beyond."
Mertens was no stranger to success at the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. He won the Warrnambool Cup in 2005 on True Courser and was successful on Tinamou in 2011. Mertens, also won the other flat feature race the Wangoom Handicap in 2003 on Confederate Kid. Deepest sympathy to his family at this sad time.
Expect the riding ranks in Victoria to be a bit thin in early July. Talented jockey John Allen is heading to Las Vegas for his bucks party and numerous jumping jockeys and flat jockeys plus trainers and other racing identities have indicated they will make the trip. The Irish-born Allen has also invited some of his mates from Ireland to the celebration party.
Ciaron Maher's training operation just keeps going from strength to strength. Maher has gained exclusive rights to the Bob's Farm Sand and Surf Training facility just outside Newcastle. It has been the jewel in the crown for leading trainers across New South Wales and beyond for the last decade.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, has used the facility previously to train Group 1 winners Coolangatta, Snapdancer, Explosive Jack and Gold Trip all spending time there.
The multi-year partnership will more than double the stable's current capacity at the sand-based training facility, and fits perfectly with its ever-growing expansion into New South Wales. The facility compliments the recently announced addition of the Bong Bong Farm and the growth of its Warwick Farm stable as a pure racing base.
One of the strongest and most diverse online catalogues ever collated has been finalised for the Inglis digital June sale. The catalogue is littered with high-class racehorses and producers that will suit everybody from the world's leading racing and breeding establishments to the small-time punter looking to get involved in racehorse ownership.
Among a serious catalogue highlights list is the stakes performed mare Not Guilty. A lightly-raced four-year-old mare, Not Guilty has won four of her 12 starts - with a further five minor placings - with arguably her highlight to date being a close-up second placing behind the Group 1 winner I Wish I Win. Not Guilty has incredible upside as a racing and breeding prospect. Another significant entrant is Hilal, one of the most exciting prospects to be offered online this year.
A racing and breeding prospect, the four-year-old entire Hilal is already a Group 2 winner and three-time Group 1 placegetter behind Anamoe, Captivant and Converge and has the attributes of a successful stallion. In total, the June online sale has 612 entries which comprise of 238 broodmares, 229 racehorses ( 110 race fillies), 50 racehorse shares, 46 yearlings, 46 weanlings, 2 unbroken stock and 1 stallion. The final countdown of bidding for the sale begins from 10.00am on Wednesday.
