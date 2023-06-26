Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has posted a $4811.71 net profit off the back of a strong season despite significant weather disruptions having an impact early.
WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod told The Standard the association was in a stable position moving forward with sponsorship income of $60,510 and grants of $5400 playing a significant role in the profit.
There was a slight increase in expenses by $5524.39 compared to 2022, largely due to Melbourne Country Week travel costs and wages.
McLeod - who was seeking re-election at Monday night's annual general meeting - said the association wanted balanced books to ensure clubs were being looked after financially, giving them the best possible resources to thrive.
"We're not out to really make profits, we're more about making sure costs are down for clubs and that helps and to break even is what we're after," he said.
"The figure in there has a lot to do with the grants for future forums and strategic planning. Grants and sponsorship are really important for associations to survive because we don't want to make it difficult for clubs and lump costs on them.
"Every organisation has costs and we need to make sure all clubs are looked after, so we're pleased."
McLeod said it was a challenging 2022-23 with unprecedented wet weather wreaking havoc early on but lauded the clubs for coming together and completing the season.
"It was terrific to see the clubs who were successful at the end of the day," he said. "The grand final was a fantastic match, Nestles and Russells Creek played a terrific game of cricket on the Reid Oval and that was a great way to end it.
"There was a lot of things we needed to change throughout the year which wasn't ideal but we got there."
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
