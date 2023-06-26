The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association posts $4811.71 net profit for season 2022-23

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
June 26 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod is pleased with the stability of the association's finances. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod is pleased with the stability of the association's finances. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has posted a $4811.71 net profit off the back of a strong season despite significant weather disruptions having an impact early.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.