Most elderly residents will have left Terang's May Noonan aged care facility by the end of the week, less than a month after Lyndoch Living announced it was closing.
The Standard understands the facility will shut as soon as Saturday despite its board chair Sue Cassidy saying there was no target closure date when the announcement was made on May 31.
The Standard has been told two residents have moved to Corangamite Shire's other aged care providers with another five residents leaving on Tuesday for other facilities.
The remaining residents have packed and been told they're moving to Warrnambool on Thursday.
A friend of May Noonan residents said she had been told "everyone would be gone by Thursday, Friday would be the last day for staff and by Saturday it's all over".
She said staff had been told they would be paid until mid-July with those not continuing on to Lyndoch Warrnambool to receive redundancy packages.
"Most of the staff are going elsewhere," she said.
"A lot of them have jobs elsewhere but they haven't started them yet because of the situation."
May Noonan resident John Drennan will be moved to Lyndoch Warrnambool on Thursday and his daughter Sharon Wilson said the news had come as a shock to him.
Ms Wilson said it came without warning and there'd been no written communication to residents or families.
She found out from a family member on June 19 that her dad was being moved on Thursday, June 29.
"I rang May Noonan and she said 'I hadn't got to you yet' but there was no letter or anything, or email to say that," Ms Wilson said.
"Just that they're moving everyone who's going to Lyndoch... It's been very much thrown at us. I thought we had time."
Lyndoch Living CEO Jillian Davidson said eight May Noonan residents were relocating to Lyndoch Warrnambool, "eight to nine" residents had found alternative homes and "one to two" residents were undecided or pending assessment.
Ms Davidson denied May Noonan would close by the end of the week.
"No this isn't correct," she said.
But she would not clarify when residents were moving or when the centre would close.
"Residents and family have been part of an ongoing consultation and communication process using face-to-face meetings and phone calls," Ms Davidson said.
"Information is shared generally when confirmation of dates are known."
Ms Davidson said residents moving to Warrnambool would travel by car, on a bus with Lyndoch staff or with their families.
