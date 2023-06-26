The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Terang's May Noonan aged care facility to close this week

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 26 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang's May Noonan aged care residents will be moved to Warrnambool's Lyndoch Living this week with the centre to close as early as Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Terang's May Noonan aged care residents will be moved to Warrnambool's Lyndoch Living this week with the centre to close as early as Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Most elderly residents will have left Terang's May Noonan aged care facility by the end of the week, less than a month after Lyndoch Living announced it was closing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.