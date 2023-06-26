South Warrnambool footballer Yezza Hawkins is eager to share the field with players who have similar life experiences to her on Wednesday.
The 16-year-old, who was born in Indonesia and moved to Australia before turning six years old, has been selected to represent a Victoria Country girls' outfit in an inaugural Vic diversity all-stars game.
Vic Country will face its Metro counterparts in boys' and girls' matches at Williamstown's North Port Oval, with Hawkins to play alongside south-west talents Jenna-May Bristow (Tyrendarra) and Annabelle Glossop (Terang Mortlake).
"I'm really excited to play," Hawkins told The Standard.
"It's great to meet other people that experience the same thing."
Hawkins is a staple of South Warrnambool's under 18 girls' side in the Western Victoria female competition but originally began playing juniors with Allansford in the Warrnambool and District league.
She decided to try her hand at the sport after seeing her brother play and hasn't looked back.
"I think my brother started playing footy in our local league at Allansford," she said.
"I wanted to try that so my parents were like 'go for it'.
"It's just a fun sport and you always meet good people playing it."
The half-back, who can also rotate through the midfield, has played nine games this year for the Roosters' under-age side which hasn't dropped a game.
She has been named in the best players on three occasions following a dominant 2022 campaign where she starred in an under 18 premiership for the Roosters.
This year the side sits first on the ladder after 10 matches, four wins clear of second-placed Horsham Demons.
Hawkins also featured in both Greater Western Victoria Rebels under 16 girls' matches in March, admitting she learned plenty from the games against the Geelong Falcons and Dandenong Stingrays.
"The games were definitely more skilled and are faster," she said.
Hawkins believes her side will perform strongly on Wednesday and is hoping to "just have fun and meet new people".
Moving forward, the talented teenager has no plans to stop playing football anytime soon.
"Probably just to keep going with it, see where it goes (is the aim)," she said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
