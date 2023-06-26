Farmer who needed ute caught at .204 heading home

A few beers and rums with a Yambuk mate has led to a farmer being banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty at more than four times the legal limit.
Joshua Martin Down, 25, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to drink driving with a reading of .204.
He was convicted, fined $1500 and his driver's licence was suspended for 20 months.
Police told the court that at 12.20am on November 26 officers intercepted Down driving a Toyota HiLux on St Helens Road at Yambuk.
The ute was immediately impounded and his licence cancelled.
Down said he had been at a mate's place since 6pm or 7pm and been drinking beers and rums.
He agreed he knew he would have been over the legal limit.
Down told the court he made a stupid decision as he needed his ute the next morning.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge questioned how Down could have been driving when he was four times the legal limit and said there was no way he could even legally have driven in the morning.
"If you come back with a similar reading you are at serious risk of having an immediate term of imprisonment imposed," he said.
