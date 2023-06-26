The Standard
Truck overturns while attempting to avoid collision in Pomborneit

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated June 26 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
A truck driver has escaped injury after a close call in Pomborneit. Supplied pictures

A semi-trailer truck loaded with hay overturned in Pomborneit this morning while trying to avoid a collision with another car.

