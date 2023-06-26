A semi-trailer truck loaded with hay overturned in Pomborneit this morning while trying to avoid a collision with another car.
The truck was travelling south on the Princes Highway when a car performing a U-turn forced it off the road.
The vehicle landed on its left side near the intersection of Koallah-Pomborneit Road.
Emergency services were called to the location at 9.51am, initially concerned the driver may be trapped inside the vehicle.
Two CFA crews from Pomborneit and one from Weerite were on scene just before 10am, although the driver was able to remove himself from the overturned truck.
The man escaped serious injury and didn't require emergency treatment or transport.
Camperdown Police sergeant David Gaw said the semi-trailer was giving way when the accident occurred.
"The truck has just tried to dodge the car and the only way that it could go was off-road," he told The Standard.
Sargeant Gaw said the driver had done well to avoid the collision.
"Even though it's gone off-road he's kept a fairly straight line. Both of them are pretty lucky to escape uninjured," he said.
Police units from Colac and Camperdown were on scene until 12.30pm while Highway Patrol cars from Warrnambool and Port Campbell assisted with traffic.
"We had to divert traffic down at Cobden-Stonyford Road," Sargeant Gaw said.
"To clear the highway, it took about two hours."
Heavy haulage towed the truck back to Colac just after midday.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
