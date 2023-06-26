The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'He deserves longer': Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinca's sister speaks out about sentence handed to killer Paul McDonough

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 26 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The heartbroken sister of a Warrnambool woman killed by her partner has slammed his jail sentence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.