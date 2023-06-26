The heartbroken sister of a Warrnambool woman killed by her partner has slammed his jail sentence.
Demi Trinca said her family "lost it" when the judge handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence to Paul McDonough on Friday.
The 41-year-old had pleaded guilty in the Victorian Supreme Court on April 26 to manslaughter after his partner Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinca died in 2019.
He must serve a minimum of eight years and six months in jail before being eligible for parole. He has already served 1243 days in custody, so will be eligible for parole in about five years.
"There is no polite way to put it - it's a load of sh*t," Miss Trinca said.
She said she and family members had been advised it was unlikely McDonough would be sentenced to the maximum term of 20 years but they had hoped for 13 to 15 years.
"We wanted the whole 20 years," Ms Trinca said.
"He has a violent nature.
"When he gets out of jail, he goes straight back on the drugs and straight back to re-offending
"I don't believe he can be rehabilitated."
Ms Trinca said she was pushing for changes that would ensure victims of domestic violence were advised if their abuser had been released from custody.
"We want something put in place - especially with violent offenders - that their partners are notified of their release," she said.
Ms Trinca said her sister was only at the property because she thought she could safely retrieve her belongings and move out.
"She thought she was OK to go in and get her stuff - she thought she was safe," she said.
Instead, Ms Curren-Trinca, 28, was found with head injuries at McDonough's Ocean Grove unit in Warrnambool on November 27, 2019.
She was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital where she died of blunt force head trauma on December 4.
Ms Trinca said the fact the charge had been downgraded from murder to manslaughter was "a punch in the face".
"The judge said it was a one-punch kill," she said.
"But what about all of her other injuries - it was a continuous beating, not a one-punch kill.
"There needs to be reform on what is classed as a one-punch kill. He has got away with murder."
Ms Trinca said she had written to the Victorian coroner about her sister's case.
She said the coroner was conducting an inquiry into domestic violence.
Ms Trinca urged other people who had lost a family member or friend to contact the coroner or write to Premier Daniel Andrews to demand change.
"We need to take domestic violence more seriously," she said.
"There needs to be harsher penalties."
Ms Trinca said it was heartbreaking when her sister's daughter, who is now 6, asked about her mother.
"It's so hard to hear her say 'why can't I go and see mummy, why can't I go to heaven'," she said.
Miss Trinca said she and her family didn't know Ms Curren-Trinca was in an abusive relationship.
"We weren't aware at all," she said.
Ms Trinca said her sister was always trying to put a smile on the face of everyone around her.
"She would hate to know how sad we are," she said.
"She would hate seeing people sad and depressed - she would do anything to make people laugh.
"She always thought of other people and made sure they were happy."
Ms Trinca said her sister's greatest joy was being a mother. "She loved her little girl," she said.
Ms Trinca said McDonough had not shown any remorse for his actions.
"When he was asked if he pleaded guilty to the killing of Bekkie-Rae, he replied 'oh no, I plead guilty to manslaughter'. Right there you know there is no remorse, no guilt. He can't even admit to killing her."
Ms Trinca said she was also advocating for a domestic violence register.
"You get more time for tax evasion, drug dealers get more time," she said.
"We do not value life.
"You kill someone and get a slap on the wrist.
"Our family is broken - especially after the sentencing."
A spokesman from the Office of Public Prosecutions said it reviewed every sentence imposed for indictable offences prosecuted by its office as a matter of course.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.