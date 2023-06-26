The ladder predictor: Eight won't go into five, can reigning wooden-spooner play finals?

As Hampden league sides enjoy the bye weekend, The Standard takes a close look at the remainder of the home-and-away football season and predicts the final placings on the ladder.
First - nine wins, two losses, 194.52%
Remaining matches:
Warrnambool (home) - win
Koroit (home) - loss
Hamilton (home) - win
Terang Mortlake (home) - win
North Warrnambool (home) - win
Cobden (home) - win
Portland (away) win
Predicted finish: First (15 wins, three losses)
More: The Roosters are favourites for the minor premiership and will be aided by six of their seven remaining matches to be played at home. Injuries and unavailability have plagued the side of late, with Will White, Dan Nicholson, Liam Youl, Josh Saunders, Jed Henderson, Jeremy Mugavin and Paddy Anderson all missing against Camperdown on Saturday. Returning players will help their cause however matches against Koroit and North Warrnambool Eagles could be tight.
Third - eight wins, three losses, 122.59%
Remaining matches:
Camperdown (away) - win
Cobden (away) - win
Portland (home) - win
Port Fairy (away) - win
South Warrnambool (away) - loss
Warrnambool (away) - win
Koroit (home) - win
Predicted finish: Second (13 wins, five losses)
More: After losing two of their opening three games, Adam Dowie has the Eagles back in contention, with the side winning its past four matches. The side can match it with anyone at full-strength however depth is an issue. A serious knee injury to ruck Nathan Vardy could prove costly.
Second - eight wins, three losses, 130.70%
Remaining matches:
Cobden (home) - win
Portland (away) - win
Port Fairy (home) - win
South Warrnambool (away) - loss
Warrnambool (home) - win
Koroit (away) - loss
Hamilton (home) - win
Predicted finish: Third (13 wins, five losses)
More: The Bloods are still a premiership contender however a serious shoulder injury to Lachlan Wareham and the unavailability of Alex Moloney may hurt their form late in the home-and-away campaign. Still, a side with Lewy Taylor and Ryley Hutchins in the midfield and Will Kain up forward is always a threat.
Fourth - seven wins, four losses, 125.60%
Remaining matches:
Port Fairy (home) - win
South Warrnambool (away) - win
Warrnambool (home) - win
Camperdown (home) - win
Hamilton (away) - win
Terang Mortlake (home) - win
North Warrnambool Eagles (away) - loss
Predicted finish: Fourth (13 wins, five losses)
More: Write the reigning premier off at your peril. The Saints, quite simply, know how to win which has been demonstrated by their ability to triumph in close contests. The side's inexperienced players have shown improvement with each game while its core group is high quality.
Sixth - five wins, five losses, one draw, 117.94%
Remaining matches:
Koroit (away) - loss
Hamilton (home) - win
Terang Mortlake (away) - loss
North Warrnambool (home) - loss
Cobden (away) - win
Portland (home) - win
Camperdown (away) - win
Predicted finish: fifth (nine wins, one draw, eight losses)
More: What a rise to date by the Seagulls, who are currently outside the top-five only on percentage. The reigning wooden-spooner has taken some big scalps in its past four games, so don't be surprised if it upsets any of the top-four sides in the remaining rounds. The Seagulls' round 16 clash with Cobden could decide which of the two sides plays finals.
Predicted points - 34
Fifth - five wins, five losses, one draw, 123.76%
Remaining matches:
Terang Mortlake (away) - loss
North Warrnambool Eagles (home) - loss
Camperdown (away) - win
Portland (away) - win
Port Fairy (home) - loss
South Warrnambool (away) - loss
Warrnambool (home) - win
Predicted finish: sixth (eight wins, one draw, nine losses)
More: What started as a season destined to end in finals, could come down to the Bombers' ability to defeat Port Fairy in round 16. Injuries and unavailability have not been kind to the Bombers, however don't discount them from springing an upset or two late.
Seventh - five wins, six losses, 96.03%
Remaining matches:
North Warrnambool Eagles (home) - loss
Warrnambool (away) - win
Cobden (home) - loss
Koroit (away) - loss
Portland (home) - win
Hamilton (away) - win
Port Fairy (home) - loss
Predicted finish: seventh (eight wins, 10 losses)
More: Losing their past four games could prove costly for the Magpies, who previously looked on track to feature in finals. Early season wins against North Warrnambool Eagles, Cobden and Koroit will give them confidence they can resurrect their finals chances.
Eighth - five wins, six losses, 95.09%
Remaining matches:
South Warrnambool (away) - loss
Camperdown (home) - loss
Koroit (away) - loss
Hamilton (home) - win
Terang Mortlake (away) - loss
North Warrnambool Eagles (home) - loss
Cobden (away) - loss
Predicted finish: eighth (six wins, 12 losses)
More: Some promising signs for the Blues this season however they would need a big turnaround in form to qualify for finals because of their challenging draw to finish the season. Their aspirations haven't been helped by an injury to ruck Daniel Weymouth while Luke Cody and Thomas Ludeman will be unavailable for the rest of the home-and-away season.
Ninth - one win, 10 losses, 56.68%
Remaining matches:
Portland (home) - win
Port Fairy (away) - loss
South Warrnambool (away) - loss
Warrnambool (away) - loss
Koroit (home) - loss
Camperdown (home) - loss
Terang Mortlake (away) loss
Predicted finish: ninth (two wins, 16 losses)
More: The youthful Kangaroos have shown some good signs this year, defeating Camperdown and producing a number of competitive performances against higher-ranked teams. Next round's game against Portland will likely decide the wooden spoon.
10th - one win, 10 losses, 41.18%
Remaining matches:
Hamilton Kangaroos (away) - loss
Terang Mortlake (home) - loss
North Warrnambool Eagles (away) - loss
Cobden (home) - loss
Camperdown (away) - loss
Port Fairy (away) - loss
South Warrnambool (home) - loss
Predicted finish: 10th (one win, 17 losses)
More: After a mass exodus of top-line players from the previous season, 2023 was always going to be difficult for the Tigers. Still, if they can defeat Hamilton Kangaroos in round 12 and not finish at the bottom of the ladder, their campaign should be deemed a success.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.