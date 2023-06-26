The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

The 2023 Hampden ladder predictor: Eight teams fighting for top-five spots

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:10pm, first published June 26 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ladder predictor: Eight won't go into five, can reigning wooden-spooner play finals?
The ladder predictor: Eight won't go into five, can reigning wooden-spooner play finals?

As Hampden league sides enjoy the bye weekend, The Standard takes a close look at the remainder of the home-and-away football season and predicts the final placings on the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.