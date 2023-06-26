The ladder predictor: Eight won't go into five, can reigning wooden-spooner play finals?

More: The Roosters are favourites for the minor premiership and will be aided by six of their seven remaining matches to be played at home. Injuries and unavailability have plagued the side of late, with Will White, Dan Nicholson, Liam Youl, Josh Saunders, Jed Henderson, Jeremy Mugavin and Paddy Anderson all missing against Camperdown on Saturday. Returning players will help their cause however matches against Koroit and North Warrnambool Eagles could be tight.