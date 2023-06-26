A finals contender sitting two points outside the top-five entering the Hampden league bye hopes its defence can propel it up the ladder after the break.
Warrnambool co-coach Raewyn Poumako said goal keeper Amy Wormald and goal defence Matilda Fitzgerald had become a dynamic duo in season 2023.
"They read the space really well and play as a team," she said.
"There's lots of talk and they both understand space and the anticipation of what the opposition is going to do from both of those players is really good."
Wormald has carved a career in attack but has relished a new challenge in the back court.
"Amy has been taking a huge amount of turnovers each game," Poumako said.
"Amy wanted to develop a bit more as a player and learn something new and we also have four goalies in our team.
"We played Eva (Ryan) in defence early in the season but we found that Amy and Matilda have slotted in really nicely together.
"We still play Amy in goals, she played a half in goals last week, but it's not very often."
Poumako said the Blues, coming off a convincing win against Port Fairy, were content with their line-up entering the final seven home-and-away rounds.
"We have definitely worked out combinations that work and we've become a bit more settled in our team," she said.
"We did a lot of changes in the first few rounds and we're seeing where our strengths are and what we need to work on.
"Our defence is very good with Amy in defence now. Her and Matilda are a really strong unit and our defensive pressure from our wing defence in Jordi (Bidmade) and Sarah Cowling in centre has been really, really good."
The Blues play reigning premier South Warrnambool - the competition's only undefeated side - after the bye.
Poumako said they were ready for any challenge thrown their way as they plot a path to finals.
"We had a mid-season review last week and it was on 'where are we at and what do we need to work on?'," she said.
"There's a lot of it is basic things that we'd like to improve on, (such as) getting a bit smoother in our overall court play."
Warrnambool has co-coaches this season with Poumako, who had been sole mentor, grateful to have Laura Peake's experience alongside her on the Blues' bench.
"She is great to work with and there's good discussion about where we're at, what we need to work on and what we need to do," she said.
"It takes pressure off having to do everything - anything you miss, we pick up for each other, the other coach covers."
