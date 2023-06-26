CORANGAMITE Shire councillors will vote on their $54 million budget on Tuesday night with farmers likely to cop an average of $420 more in rates.
The council's draft budget includes an operating surplus of $3.79 million with a capital works program of $16.9 million.
According to the draft budget farmers' average bills would jump from $4748 to $5170 for 2023/24 - that's $395 in extra rates, a $19 rise in waste management fees and another $7.30 in municipal charges.
The draft budget proposes a 3.5 per cent rate hike - the maximum allowed under the state government-imposed cap. The bill each ratepayer receives would depend on the valuation of their property. That means the average residential ratepayer would see their bills rise by just $3.97 or 0.3 per cent, while farmers would be set to bear the brunt of the hike in price due to a 28.5 per cent jump in rural land value.
The community had 14 days to provide feedback on the draft budget, which was made available in May.
The council received five submissions on the budget but there were no major changes made.
One submission suggested an event manager be employed by the council to work with community events and committees throughout the shire, another thanked the council for its support of the surface irrigation project at the Cobden Recreation Reserve and another person suggested penalising farmers that didn't control pests including blackberries.
Another person raised the business facade program and "celebrity" speakers attending council events.
The council will also vote to go ahead with Unlocking Housing Timboon stage, one which will be a subdivision made up of eight lots.
