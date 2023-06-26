The Standard
The draft budget includes a capital works program of $16.9 million

By Clare Quirk
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 10:00am
Corangamite Shire Council will vote on on their draft budget on Tuesday night.
CORANGAMITE Shire councillors will vote on their $54 million budget on Tuesday night with farmers likely to cop an average of $420 more in rates.

