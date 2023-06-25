A SOUTH-WEST property boasting two homesteads is expected to sell for more than $65 million.
Expressions of Interest are under way for 'Mondilibi Aggregation' near Mortlake.
Elders Camperdown real estate manager Rob Rickard said it was an incredibly rare opportunity given the scale and size of the property and the highly regarded "high rainfall region" of Victoria.
"For somewhere as far south as we are, I think it's an extremely rare opportunity," he said.
The property is made up of two farms, Mondilibi and Manuka, which combined is about 8000 acres.
Mr Rickard said the Mondilibi homestead was built in 1905 and had six bedrooms with beautiful formal and informal living areas.
He said it also had a magnificent lawn and garden with established trees surrounding the house. He said the second house Manuka was an original blue stone homestead also built in the early 1900s.
Mr Rickard said the farmland had been extensively developed with about 180 paddocks averaging a paddock size of 10 to 20 hectares.
"It's a very intensive livestock operation running both sheep and cattle."
He said the owners were running a composite flock of about 17,500 ewes and 830 Angus cows.
Mr Rickard said the current owner lives in the Northern Hemisphere and purchased the original Mondilibi in the 1980s.
"It's the aggregation of two properties, Manuka sits on the eastern side of the Mortlake-Ararat Road and Mondilibi sits on the western side of the Mortlake-Ararat Road," he said.
"Under the current ownership it has been incredibly well managed by a younger manager for several years, with a team of an additional four staff.
"From the moment you arrive at the front gate, all the way to the back gate, to the eastern and western boundaries of the property, it really is presented at a really high level."
The Expression of Interest process closes on July 5.
