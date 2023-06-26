Man charged with breaking into priest's home remanded in custody

UPDATE, Monday, 11.42am:
A 53-year-old alleged to have broken into a priest's home just a day after getting out of jail has indicated he will plead guilty to charges.
Patrick Gavin, of Warrnambool, did not apply for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
Lawyer Sam Hall said his client planned to plead guilty and if the police remand brief of evidence remained the same a hearing would take about 30 minutes.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge adjourned the charges until July 14 for a guilty plea and he ordered that Mr Gavin be remanded in custody and appear via a video.
Custody management issues include that Mr Gavin is withdrawing from methamphetamine use.
Earlier: An offender with a long criminal history who allegedly broke into a Warrnambool priest's home the day after being released from jail will appear in court on Monday.
Police allege the 53-year-old Warrnambool and district man was let out of prison on June 16.
He had served a two-month sentence for burglary, theft, breaching bail and 26 counts of obtaining property by deception.
On June 17 it's alleged the man went to the St Pius X Catholic Church presbytery in Morriss Road where he broke in and stole $400 cash.
The priest had the locks changed, but the offender returned at 1pm on June 21 and stole keys to the new locks.
The locks had to be changed again.
The man was arrested at the weekend after being identified on CCTV footage.
He was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.