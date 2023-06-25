The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Timboon to get key players back after bye, focused on learning during improved season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated June 26 2023 - 10:02am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timboon Demons playing co-coach Marcus Hickey is expected to return for the side after the league-wide bye. Picture by Anthony Brady
Timboon Demons playing co-coach Marcus Hickey is expected to return for the side after the league-wide bye. Picture by Anthony Brady

Timboon Demons are expected to return to full strength after the Warrnambool and District league bye.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.