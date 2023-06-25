Timboon Demons are expected to return to full strength after the Warrnambool and District league bye.
The Demons took a younger side into their 96-point round 12 loss to Russells Creek on Saturday.
Playing co-coach Marcus Hickey, who has missed the last two rounds after carrying a hamstring injury, confirmed he would be one of several to return for its round 13 away clash at Allansford.
"We'll probably look to get six back after the bye, myself and a few other key position players," he said.
"We had guys with a few niggles, and with the bye coming up, it wasn't worth playing them."
Hickey said his team's key indicators against the Creekers showed it had difficulties getting different parts of its game running in sync.
"If we were winning the ball on the inside, then on the outside our numbers were down," Hickey said.
"Then we'd fix that problem in the next quarter and our outside numbers are great and we get smashed inside with clearances.
"With the young team we had in, it's good learning to show you've got to be competitive on both."
Hickey, who labelled upcoming home games against Old Collegians and South Rovers as key fixtures, is confident his squad is moving in the right direction as they focus on refining "the small things" at training.
"We've been happy with how the year's gone so far," he said.
"We've been a lot more competitive than last year and we want to consolidate that after the bye and finish off the year strongly."
