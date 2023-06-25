Warrnambool's new priority primary care centre is a step in the right direction, but it has not addressed one major issue, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
Ms Britnell said the city was still grappling with a shortage of doctors.
"I do see that the government have tried to address in Warrnambool the problem we have with doctor availability," Ms Britnell said.
"They have set up a new priority primary care centre, but what the doctors in the town are telling me is that that is just shifting the deckchairs, because there are not any doctors. So if they are paying doctors to go from clinics into that, they are the same doctors in the same area. There are not new doctors that are coming in and doing this, from what they tell me. So it is just shifting the deckchairs."
The Priority Primary Care Centre, which opened on June 7, is free and open to everyone with or without a Medicare card. It's hoped it will ease pressure on the city's emergency department.
