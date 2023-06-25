A rival coach is wary of meeting Hamilton Kangaroos in the Hampden league finals.
Cobden mentor Sophie Hinkley said the Roos gave her side a scare in their round 11 fixture on Saturday.
The second-placed Bombers, who drew with the Roos in round two, won the rematch 55-43.
But Hinkley knows the fifth-ranked Kangaroos will only improve.
"They have that really good mix of experience and then having good quality juniors like Ella Sevior and Madsie Phillips," she said.
"They played goal defence and wing defence and they were really solid and (the team) has all of the great experience with Em Sommerville, Hayley Sherlock, Clare Crawford.
"They are really great players and I think they have a really good balance and were certainly able to test us out. It was a tough match."
Hamilton Kangaroos were without co-coach Kellie Sommerville.
"I would expect her to make a big difference for them," Hinkley said.
"Through the midcourt she's so solid and athletic and has great voice and leadership."
Hinkley thought Cobden had "good patches throughout the game" but had identified areas it needed to improve to push the best sides in the competition.
"It is hard for us at the moment, we're getting our whole squad back just as qualifying rules hit," she said.
"(To be) giving ourselves the best shot at going deep into finals and being there at the right end of the season, we have to have high expectations of each other and ourselves.
"Yesterday there were definitely moments where we were able to show our brilliance but there were also some patches where all of us collectively would feel as though we didn't meet our own high expectations."
The Bombers, who played in last year's grand final and are searching for the club's first open-grade flag, know it's important to stamp out complacency.
"We've played together for a long time now and we know what we're trying to achieve and I think sometimes we have patches where our problem solving and individual accountability is waning," Hinkley said.
"Across the second half of the season I'll be looking very closely at who is able to step up and take on that accountability to make those individual shifts within the game."
In other games, Warrnambool was too strong for Port Fairy, winning 50-29, reigning premier South Warrnambool dominated in a 73-26 drubbing of Camperdown and Koroit accounted for Portland 58-29.
South Warrnambool is unbeaten on top of the ladder entering the bye.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
