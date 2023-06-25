Hundreds of rare antiques and highly-sought after artworks went under the hammer in Hamilton on Sunday.
The collection at The Gables in Hamilton featured English furniture from the 18th and 19th century including carved oak dining room furniture, mahogany bedrooom furniture and rosewood salon room furniture, as well as antique timepieces, rare chandeliers, mirrors and an array of art.
Auctioneer Christian McCann described the collection as museum quality and he reminded bidders of the rareness of the pieces on offer throughout the auction.
Highlights included artist James Alfred Turner's Crossing Before The Storm, dated 1903, which sold for $30,000 and Norman Lindsay's Nude dated 1913, and in a hand-carved frame, sold for $21,000, short of the $25,000 to $30,000 price tag quoted.
"This is something you never, never ever see - a museum quality painting," Mr McCann said. "Do not miss it, you will not see this again."
There were more than 600 items at the auction held on site at the residential property The Gables, opposite the Hamilton Botanic Gardens. About 30 people attended the auction with about 400 online bidders tuning in.
He said an Italian Murano glass three-branch chandelier with cut-glass drops, which sold for $1800, was "rare as rare and it would cost a fortune to replace", while a six-branch chandelier with gilt highlights and floral decoration sold for $2000.
A French kingwood occasional table with a marble top and porcelain panels sold for $2800, exceeding its $400 to $600 expectation.
An English carved oak six door sideboard with cherub and floral carving and barley twist supports was passed in at $3500, falling short of its $4000 to $6000 estimate. Mr McCann told onlookers it was impossible to find and would enhance any living room. "It would not be out of place at an Elizabethan mansion," he said.
An English 19th century Royal Worchester two handled lidded vase, displaying Caerphilly Castle, South Wales, UK sold for $2400.
A 19th century sienna marble clock sold for $2200, while a fine English George III flame mahogany longcase clock with a hand-painted dial sold for $1300 which Mr McCann described as "absolutely stunning and in perfect working order".
A pair of "exhibition quality" French 19th century Sevres vases with fine hand-painted classical maidens and cherubs in landscape and gilt highlights sold for $3400.
Tasmanian convict artist William Buelow Gould's pair of still life oil paintings sold for $16,000.
Renowned Australian artist Pro Hart Hart's Workers in Landscape sold for $2400. Mr McCann said it was a "beautiful work of art" and Hart "needed no introduction hanging in most galleries". Hart's piece Still Life sold for $7500, below the $10,000 - $15,000 it was expected to fetch, with Hart's Bush Scene selling for $3800. Brolgas sold for $3000, while Hart's "rare" piece Working the Hills, was passed in at $5000, falling short of the $6000 to $9000 quoted.
