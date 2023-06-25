Warrnambool City Council is expected to vote on a lower than expected rate rise on Monday night.
The council's draft budget proposed a 3.5 per cent jump.
However, the council's amended budget proposes a 2.95 per cent increase.
This would result in a revenue loss of $208,000 than outlined in the draft budget.
The council received a number of submissions relating to the proposed 3.5 per cent increase.
"Warrnambool City Council have projected a Budget surplus of $1.629 million ... with inflation now on the way down how can a 3.5% increase be justified?" one submission asked.
Another submission asked councillors to consider the financial stress on ratepayers due to high inflation and revise the rate rise.
In one response to a submission, the council stated it had elected to adjust the budgeted rate increase to 2.95 per cent. However, the council did flag it was expecting challenges in the coming financial year. "Council is heavily exposed to rising costs in the construction sector, with the cost of construction rising by 9.4 per cent in the 12 months to March 2023," the response states.
"We also anticipate less funding will be made available from other levels of government as Australian and Victorian budget grant programs are withdrawn or reduced."
A number of submissions mention the council's decision to explore whether to build a new art gallery on Cannon Hill. The council advised in its responses that it had decided not to pursue this option. However, it will explore other options.
"The need for an art gallery building that meets contemporary compliance and visitor experience expectations remains, therefore council has proposed an allocation in the 2023-2024 council budget to fund a second business case that will examine the viability of a new building at the existing gallery site in Liebig Street," the response states.
The council is also expected to increase its hardship rebate from $200 to $250 "to provide further relief to those ratepayers that need support in the community". The council budget also sets out a provision to extend the outdoor swimming season at Aquazone by four weeks.
Included in the budget is $4.28 million for roads maintained by the council, $3.5 million for the Coastal Connect project, $2.01 million for ongoing energy saving and sustainability initiatives and $1.67 million for Warrnambool harbour projects. The council will also spend $1.47 million on the Brierly masterplan, $1.37 million on drainage, $1.14 million on renewing and upgrading buildings and $1 million on replacing the city's hockey pitch.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
