The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Brody Mahoney, Paul Pekin star in Cobden's win over Hamilton Kangaroos

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 25 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden co-coach Brody Mahoney kicked three goals against Hamilton Kangaroos. Picture by Meg Saultry
Cobden co-coach Brody Mahoney kicked three goals against Hamilton Kangaroos. Picture by Meg Saultry

COBDEN enters the Hampden league bye in the top-five after jumping two places with a win against Hamilton Kangaroos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.