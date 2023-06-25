COBDEN enters the Hampden league bye in the top-five after jumping two places with a win against Hamilton Kangaroos.
The Bombers, who are ahead of Port Fairy on percentage, recorded a 17.14 (116) to 9.6 (60) victory on Saturday.
Two midfielders - co-coach Brody Mahoney (three) and captain Paul Pekin (five) - combined for eight goals.
"Our midfield played the best footy it has all year," Cobden co-coach Dan Casey said. "Brody played his best game for the club - I think he had 11 scoring shots from the midfield."
Casey, who praised the Roos' form after half-time, said the Bombers lost Louis Robertson (ankle) and Ben Berry (foot) to injury.
Berry was playing at centre-half-forward and Patrick Smith slotted into that role once Berry was injured.
"He gave us a really good target up forward," Casey said of Smith, who usually runs through the midfield.
Cobden expects Jesse Williamson to return from injury after the bye.
