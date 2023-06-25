KOROIT coach Chris McLaren is pleased with the progress of a Saints' emerging key position prospect.
Matt Bradley kicked four goal in the Saints' 26.11 (167) to 4.2 (26) rout of Portland at Hanlon Park on Saturday.
He teamed with premiership player Will Couch (eight goals) to inflict scoreboard pain on the bottom-placed Tigers, who enter the Hampden league bye with one win from 11 games.
"He's really got to work on his extra stuff outside footy training this year," McLaren said of Bradley.
"He's lost a little bit of weight, is looking a stronger and his confidence is right up.
"He had a tough summer, almost completely lost his confidence and was talking about maybe not playing, but he's playing really well and looks like a new player. He's doing a great job."
McLaren was pleased with Couch's efforts, particularly as he's battled a sore hip in recent weeks.
Koroit held a 46-point quarter-time lead and stormed to a 107-point buffer at the main break.
The Saints are fourth on the ladder with McLaren pleased with their development with a new-look side.
"I thought our boys were super," he said.
"Our work without the ball was really, really strong and it's the best we've moved the ball. We linked up and gave our forwards really good looks."
Teenager Jamie Lloyd (concussion) will benefit from the week off.
