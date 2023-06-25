Warrnambool's wintry conditions didn't deter a large crowd attending the city's Solstice celebrations.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the celebrations were becoming a popular event on the city calendar.
"From what we observed with the pre-bookings, it was very popular," Cr Arnott said.
"It's a unique event that is family friendly and at the start of the school holidays.
"I think people were happy to rug up with a beanie and a scarf and get out and about."
The neon lights that dotted the city proved popular on social media over the weekend, while a large crowd enjoyed the free entertainment in the botanic gardens on Saturday.
"It's great for the city," Cr Arnott said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
