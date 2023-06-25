CAMPERDOWN coach Neville Swayn is confident the Magpies can arrest a four-game losing streak after the Hampden league bye.
The Magpies, who have slipped to seventh on a highly-congested ladder, fell to ladder-leader South Warrnambool at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday.
Swayn rued a his side's sluggish start.
Camperdown conceded five unanswered goals in a windy opening term, eventually falling 10.11 (71) to 3.8 (26).
"We have had a lull," he said of the Magpies' past month.
"We are still pretty confident we can turn it around.
"The bye has come at a good time.
"We'll let them freshen up mentally and physically now but we're still very much alive (in terms of finals).
"You look at the ladder - you would think it's going to go right down to the last round."
Swayn was disappointed with the Magpies' start.
"The first quarter really hurt us. I think it was five goals to three after that," he said.
"We didn't take our opportunities. We had two or three easy opportunities in the last to kick goals and we didn't take them.
"They were too good early in the game and put us away."
Swayn was pleased with the Pies' efforts but lamented poor disposal efficiency.
"They kept hammering in so I am proud of them for that but we've just got to be a bit better with our execution," he said.
Camperdown, which lost defender Luke O'Neil to injury late, tried full-back Brendan Richardson - one of their most consistent players this season - in a different role late in the game.
Swayn said it added to their options.
"He played on a couple of guys but then we rolled one (an extra player) back, he actually went loose which we've never done with him before," he said. "He played that role really well. It was good to have a look at that."
Veteran Nick Thompson kicked three goals for South Warrnambool to be among its best while teenager Myles McCluggage and defender Harry Lee were named the Roosters' best two players on the ground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.