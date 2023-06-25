A club on the brink last year is now knocking on the door of the Hampden league finals.
Port Fairy enters the bye on the back of a four-game winning run which has lifted it to within percentage of the top five.
The Seagulls trounced Warrnambool, which slipped from fifth to eighth, at Gardens Oval on Saturday.
They kept the Blues to one goal - a Jackson Bell special which came at the nine-minute mark of the final term - as they recorded a 17.8 (110) to 1.10 (16) victory.
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell said it was important the Seagulls remained grounded as they strove to return to finals for the first time since 2019.
"If you start thinking about a game a couple of weeks away, you're going to be off and you'll lose the game you're in at the moment," he said.
"We're playing OK footy but at the end of the day we're still outside the five, so we have to keep improving to work our way into it.
"Who knows where we'll be at the end of the season but we're certainly putting ourselves in the mix."
McCorkell said there was a cohesiveness about the Seagulls at the halfway point of the season.
"We were a pretty new team at the start of the year and were hit with a pretty tough draw early on," he said.
"It's taken a little bit to gel but you couldn't ask for any more from the players - they're doing exactly what they're asked and they've come together as a team.
"From a coaching point-of-view as well we've sort of modified the way we've played a little bit. Because it's been a relatively new team it's taken a little while to work out exactly what sort of game style we play."
New recruits Jett Hopper and Tyson Macilwain, leaders Matt Sully and Kaine Mercovich and seven-goal forward Jason Rowan shone for Port Fairy which kicked five unanswered goals in the first term and was never headed.
"When you put a bit of time into preparing for it and players play a certain way you want them to play and the result turns out like that, you're pretty happy," McCorkell said.
"I think defensively and offensively we were pretty good.
"No one has been asked to do anything special, just their role each week, and it's coming together at the moment which is pretty pleasing."
Rowan has 36 goals for the season and sits two behind Terang Mortlake's Will Kain on the leader-board.
McCorkell said the veteran was in vintage form against his former side Warrnambool with his last of the game "special".
"The defensive work he does as a full-forward it shows our younger players what can be done all over the field," he said.
"Our defence and our offence was where it needed to be and players like that lead the way.
"Kaine and Matt had great games again. We have pretty good leadership at the moment which certainly helps a young team coming together."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
