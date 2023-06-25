Twice a week Nahanni Kraft can be found creating detailed drawings at Factory Arts.
Ms Kraft spent six months working on a large wall hanging with detailed drawings which features in a new exhibition at Fletcher Jones site.
Her teacher Jude Stewart said Ms Kraft had been attending the classes for about four years.
"She just loves to make things," she said. "She draws everything she's passionate about. And a lot of her dreams feature in her works."
Ms Stewart said two artists would be showcased on a monthly basis to give friends, family and the wider community the opportunity to see their work.
Ms Kraft and fellow artist Sam Ward's showcase of work opened on Saturday and their art work is for sale.
Factory Arts offers art activities for artists with a disability and teacher Rhys Tate said all art created came from the students.
"Each artist has got a special thing and we're there to help unlock it and their confidence," he said.
"We're there to nurture them along."
