The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Factory Arts will showcase two artists on a monthly basis

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated June 26 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Nahanni Kraft from Factory Arts at the Fletcher Jones factory. Picture by Clare Quirk
Artist Nahanni Kraft from Factory Arts at the Fletcher Jones factory. Picture by Clare Quirk

Twice a week Nahanni Kraft can be found creating detailed drawings at Factory Arts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.