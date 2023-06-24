The Standard
Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre impressed at the Victorian Architecture Awards

By Clare Quirk
Updated June 24 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
The Warrnambool Library was recognised with a Public Architecture Award and the Regional Prize at the recent Victorian Architecture Awards.
THE awards keep coming for the new Warrnambool Library with building winning two major architecture awards.

