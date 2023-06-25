Kolora-Noorat could be without a key defender after the bye, though several players' returns from injury should bolster its side.
Jeremy Larcombe injured his knee in the Power's commanding 15.25 (115) to 5.7 (37) victory against Dennington on Saturday.
Coach Nick Bourke said they would find out the severity of Larcombe's injury throughout the week, while Joel Moloney also suffered a tweak to his hamstring.
Bourke said up to eight players could return for the Power's round 13 clash against Russells Creek.
"We had a lot of blokes who were close but we waited this long to make sure they were right so we weren't going to rush them back," he said.
The Power moved into third spot on the Warrnambool and District league ladder after the win against Dennington, with midfielder Sam Uwland starring on return to the side.
Oscar Curran and Jarrod Evans also impressed in defence.
Dogs coach Coach Leigh Anderson praised his rivals' strong ball use.
"The first 15 minutes were really competitive but in the end their (Kolora-Noorat) ball skills and their use was superior to what we had out there," Anderson said.
Anderson couldn't fault his players' endeavours, as they aim to clean up their execution moving forward.
"We turned the footy over a lot but they're trying to do the right thing which is pleasing," he said.
The Dogs lost Messiah Sciascia-Kennedy to a hamstring, with Daniel Threlfall also coming off with an ongoing ankle issue.
