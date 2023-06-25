Nirranda coach Nick Couch says his team will be out for redemption against Merrivale when the top-two sides meet after the bye.
The Warrnambool and District league reigning premier will go into its July 8 clash against the Tigers with full confidence after a ruthless 142-point victory against an injury-hit Allansford on Saturday.
Coach Nick Couch said a lift in pressure was needed to get a win against an unbeaten Merrivale, which defeated the Blues by 50 points in their first encounter in April.
"We're building nicely to playing a good brand of footy and a selfless team game, that's what I want my boys to play," Couch said.
"Play for each other and play a brand of footy that will stand up in finals. No better way playing against the in-form side of the comp (Merrivale)."
Despite already being up 85-16 against Allansford at the main break, the Blues' intent remained, racking up 20 scoring shots to zero in the third quarter to highlight their dominance at their home ground.
John Paulin and James Willsher led the Blues' midfield's efforts, Isaac Stephens led scoring with six goals after returning to the centre-half-forward position and Luke Irving kicked 5.6 coming out of the midfield.
Couch praised his side for its "controlled aggression" in their second half against the Cats.
"We needed our midfielders to stand up... we needed them to play a hard brand of footy, don't give an inch and they did it," he said.
"It could have been easy for the boys to switch off at half-time after a good start."
Allansford, meanwhile, was hit hard by injury throughout the match to finish with one less player on the field.
Brad Edge (shoulder), Dylan Chapman (shoulder), Lachlan Read (corkie) were among the casualties, along with an under 18 player who suffered an internal injury from body-on-body contact.
Allansford coach Tim Nowell conceded it was his side's worst performance of the year, and the Blues' best.
"When you have those two combined on one day, that's the result," he said.
Nowell said his players voiced their disappointment of the loss and hoped to see them bridge the gap between their "best and worst" football in the final six games of the home-and-away season.
"We play some really good football, and sort of put two or three games together," he said.
"Then yesterday nothing sort of clicked and worked."
Nowell said his confidence in his team, which sits two wins outside the top five, hadn't faltered and believed there was "a lot of light at the end of the tunnel".
"They've got to dig deep, regroup and come back after the bye fresh and get the show back on the road," he said.
