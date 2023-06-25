South Rovers' Kurt Lenehan says the club will aim to "stick together" following the sudden resignation of its senior coach this week.
The Lions responded to a week of turmoil with a comfortable 15.6 (96) to (60) win against Old Collegians on Saturday.
Lenehan, who has stepped in to coach the remainder of the Warrnambool and District league season following Tim Condon's resignation on Wednesday night, said it was important for his players to respond on game day and secure the four points.
"It was really important for our team and our club to stick together and that's what we did," he said.
"We just kept it pretty simple and I think we played two and a bit, three quarters of really good footy and especially after half-time.
"We were really able to set the game up."
Josh Bell was best on ground for the Lions, kicking three goals, with Lenehan labelling it his best performance of the year.
"He played centre-half-forward and again his direction was to be that kick off the stoppage and lead hard at the footy," Lenehan said.
"And his work rate really started to pay off for him."
Teenager Matt Edwards impressed on the wing, while Jordin Cashin, who made his senior debut as the under 18 substitute, showed his ability at the next level.
Lenehan said the Lions would reset ahead of a tough run home in the fixture, with Panmure after the bye, followed by Nirranda, Allansford and Merrivale.
"They're going to be really good opponents," he said.
"But last time we played Nirranda and Merrivale, although we got beaten in the end, we all walked off really positive with the way we played.
"So we just have to keep it simple going into those games and hopefully get a couple good wins to finish the season."
The midfielder admitted while playing finals would be a tough task, he believes there is plenty to get out the remaining home-and-away rounds.
"Just sticking together and trying to take some momentum into the pre-season and an opportunity for some players to potentially play in some different positions," he said.
"It's really encouraging if we can play some good football to finish the the last six weeks."
Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp said his team's learning curve was to accrue more positives for longer as the club fell to a 0-12 record this year.
He said four-quarter efforts were the focus for his playing group.
"Our performances over the last couple weeks haven't been too bad on that front," he said.
"Today (Saturday) it probably wasn't a quarter as such, it was five minutes here and there where they (South) were able to score quickly.
"It was patches of the game that cost us."
Declan Gleeson and Harry White played their best games of the season for the Warriors, while Jake Zippel (three goals) provided an accurate target up forward.
Josh Lucas (ankle) was the sole injury concern for the Warriors, though was set to miss the next few weeks due to overseas travel.
