The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List

South Rovers defeat Old Collegians, days after senior coach's sudden resignation

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated June 25 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurt Lenehan was pleased with South Rovers' performance on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Kurt Lenehan was pleased with South Rovers' performance on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

South Rovers' Kurt Lenehan says the club will aim to "stick together" following the sudden resignation of its senior coach this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.