Timboon co-coach Bethany Hallburton believes her side was spurred on its dominant round 12 by the disappointment of a 47-goal defeat to top side Nirranda the week prior.
The Demons were too strong for Russells Creek on Saturday, winning 59-33 to lift the club into the top five ahead of the bye.
"It was really rewarding for the team," Hallyburton said. "It was one of those days everything went to plan."
The Demons, who dislodged Dennington from fifth spot, outscored the Creekers by 17 goals in the second half to record.
Anna Archie, who returned to Timboon this season after moving back to the area, was judged best on court, with the goaling partnership of Macy Gale (35 goals) and Laura Rosolin (24) goes from strength-to-strength, shooting above 90 percent.
"Anna's able to provide that drive through the centre court for a whole four quarters, she's very skilled," Hallyburton said. "(Macy and Laura) they started together last year so have had a season and a half to consolidate now and I think their hitting their straps."
After an early season draw against Panmure, top-two side Merrivale had a point to prove against the Bulldogs on Saturday in its 56-30 win.
The Tigers overwhelmed the Bulldogs for the first whistle, jumping out to 14-5 and 29-11 leads at the first two breaks. Tigers coach Elisha Sobey said her team's ability to step into different roles made the win sweeter.
"Just relieved that we do have that confidence that we will perform when we need to," she said. "We've got so much resilience and there is room for us to make changes and we don't get rattled."
The Tigers threw a returning Georgia Martin into goal shooter for the unavailable Paiyton Noonan, with the captain producing a best-on-court performance.
Martin's versatility have been a major weapon for the Tigers this year, having played in all seven positions on court.
"Georgia was amazing, her accuracy and throwing her in the deep end," Sobey said. "It was going to be hit or miss but she's so motivated."
Chantelle Moloney also impressed through the midcourt, stepping into to the top side following a best-on-court performance in the A reserve clash earlier in the day.
"She just goes out there and gets the job done," Sobey said of Moloney. "She's another one... if she mucks up she just goes and gets it straight back."
Panmure playing coach Rebecca Mitchell said it was a disappointing result for her team after drawing with the Tigers earlier in the season.
"Just a few things, passing and footwork just got us early," she said. "We just didn't play to our game."
Recovery will be a key focus for the Bulldogs during the bye, after losing star defender Jess Rohan to a foot injury after three quarter time, while wing defence Olivia Arandt also came off in the second half.
Meanwhile, Kolora-Noorat moved into third place with a 28-goal win against Dennington, with Anna Bourke clinical with 44 goals, an undefeated Nirranda were too strong for Allansford, 75-28, while Old Collegians overcame South Rovers 45-28.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
