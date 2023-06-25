Russells Creek co-coach Dylan Herbertson is hopeful Sam Alberts and Jyran Chatfield's on-field returns won't be too far away ahead of the Warrnambool and District league-wide bye.
Herbertson said Lachlan Edwards is one who could return after the bye, while Alberts and Chatfield - both last seen in round six - could still be a few weeks off.
The Creekers solidified their spot in the top-five with a 96-point win against an undermanned Timboon Demons on Saturday.
Creek skipper Taylem Wason was best-on-field through the midfield, while teen Jyah Chatfield hit the scoreboard with five majors to take his season tally to 22.
"He is so young and still so raw," Herbertson said of Chatfield.
"He's got a lot of ability. To be able to play under 18s each week and still step up and play senior footy and have that impact for us is great."
Herbertson said his side would aim to maintain momentum through the bye ahead of a top-five clash against Kolora-Noorat. The Power handed the Creekers an 108-point loss back in round four.
"When we played them earlier in the year, it was our reality check," Herbertson said. "But we've put some things in place since then."
Lyndon Alsop was the Demons' best.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
