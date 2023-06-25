The Standard
Russells Creek defeats Timboon Demons by 96 points in round 12 of Warrnambool and District league

By Meg Saultry
Updated June 25 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 2:00pm
Russells Creek's Taylem Wason was his side's best in its win against Timboon. Picture by Anthony Brady
Russells Creek's Taylem Wason was his side's best in its win against Timboon. Picture by Anthony Brady

Russells Creek co-coach Dylan Herbertson is hopeful Sam Alberts and Jyran Chatfield's on-field returns won't be too far away ahead of the Warrnambool and District league-wide bye.

