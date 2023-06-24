The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Merrivale defeat Panmure in top three clash after kicking away in fourth quarter

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated June 24 2023 - 8:37pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale ruck Manny Sandow (left) was best on ground for the undefeated Tigers on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Merrivale ruck Manny Sandow (left) was best on ground for the undefeated Tigers on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Panmure is hoping to use the league-wide bye to freshen up and regain key players from injuries after a tough loss to Merrivale at home on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.