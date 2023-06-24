Panmure is hoping to use the league-wide bye to freshen up and regain key players from injuries after a tough loss to Merrivale at home on Saturday.
The Tigers took their unbeaten record to 12-0 with a 8.16 (64) to 4.12 (36) win at Panmure Recreation Reserve. Coach Chris Bant credited the Tigers for getting the ascendancy in the midfield battle in the final term.
"Their rucks kinda of got on top and their midfielders showed their class," Bant said. "I thought we were able to make it a pretty tight and contested contest for three, three and a bit quarters."
Injuries to Tyler Murnane (hamstring) and Josh Parsons (rolled ankle) hurt the Bulldogs, who were already without ruck Rylan Rattley.
Both teams barely gave an inch in the first three quarters, with the Tigers leading by eight at half time and five at three quarter time. However, Tigers coach Josh Sobey was confident his side could run over the top of the Bulldogs in the final term, as his side ticked off major statistical milestones, including 18 entries and four marks inside 50s.
"There is not as much space as we're used to... and they defend this ground really well," Sobey said of Panmure. "Once we were able to open it up a bit, we knew it was coming."
The mentor said the stoppage count had become important in the winter months.
"We knew it was going to be a little bit about territory and just defending really well those quarters when we didn't have the wind," he said.
Sobey praised his back six for a strong performance, while Angus Campbell produced his best showing since returning in round eight from a back injury. Damien Moloney was best on for the Bulldogs through the midfield, while Bant credited defender Matt Colbert, who kept opponent Dylan Weir goalless in the first three quarters before the Tigers' key forward kicked two late goals, including a brilliant snap from the boundary.
Meanwhile, Blair McCutcheon was a late omission from Merrivale's senior team with an infection, with Wil Hinkley stepping into the side on Saturday. McCutcheon was instead in the reserves best with three goals.
"He knew he wasn't 100 percent and he knew this was a big game" Sobey said of the talented midfielder. "It's a credit to him in recognising that."
Both coaches said they would use the league-wide bye to freshen up their teams, with Merrivale set for a top two clash against Nirranda.
Bant said Panmure, who play South Rovers, would aim to build momentum in the final six home-and-away rounds in a bid to be "red-hot" leading into finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.