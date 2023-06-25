Greater Western Victoria Rebels coach David Loader hailed George Stevens' game on Saturday as "a complete performance" in trying conditions.
The South Warrnambool talent was best on ground in the 33-point win against the Dandenong Stingrays at Mars Stadium, amassing 44 disposals, seven tackles, 10 inside 50s and six rebounds 50s.
"What you notice with a good player like George is, it was wet underfoot, the rain came in... and he just handled the ball so cleanly," Loader said.
"He was so balanced, he won the footy on the outside, he won it at the contest, every time he got it in his hands he was able to open it up and create something."
Loader said Stevens' performance was all the more impressive coming straight off Vic Country duties.
"It's always a challenge when they're coming back from state level games to perform again," he said.
"Quite often they just come off a little bit."
After a poor opening 10 minutes saw the Rebels concede two goals to the Stingrays, the side responded to control the remainder of the match and limit its opponents to just for more scoring shots.
Fellow Rooster Luamon Lual also impressed Loader, especially in the second half, with 15 possessions and eight rebound 50s off half-back.
"He was clean with the ball," Loader said. "He was able to defend and be really aggressive to go into offence."
Other south-west talent, including forwards Mitch Lloyd and Rhys Unwin and defender Wil Rantall, had their moments.
"For Mitch as a key forward, all we needed for him to do was present which is what he does," Loader said.
"Rhys looked dangerous... his pressure was good in the front half.
"And Wil played a role on a guy down back... his direct opponent didn't really have much influence on the game."
Loader said the squad's goal in its final six games of the season was creating consistency as a group.
"We spoke about building towards the end of the year... and being more consistent with our performances across the board," he said.
The Rebels' girls team, meanwhile, suffered an eight-goal loss to Dandenong later in the day.
The Rebels hold a bye in round 12. They resume on July 8 against Murray Bushrangers.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
