A four-point win during its longest road trip with limited bench has been hailed as one of the great Warrnambool Mermaids' victories.
Mermaids coach Lee Primmer said Saturday's 77-73 win against Mildura Heat was his team's best of the 2023 Big V season - and perhaps the best he had seen in his time at the helm of the program.
"We had seven out, and maybe two starters (playing)," Primmer said. "It's one of the best wins I've been involved with with the Mermaids."
The reigning champions, who currently hold top spot in division one after 12 games, held an 11-point lead at three-quarter-time, with two clutch free throws made by first-year Mermaid Tyleah Barr (13 points) icing the game in the final 30 seconds.
"We were absolutely brilliant defensively and offensively... we shot the ball really well," Primmer said.
Matilda Sewell led the Mermaids with a team-high 20 points plus nine rebounds, with Keele Hillas (13 points) and three-point shooter Paiyton Noonan (12) also in the double-digits, the latter of the two returning for her first game back from a foot injury.
Ava Bishop stepped up to run the point for the injured Mia Mills, while veteran Louise Brown was a steadying presence on the floor with 10 rebounds.
"She played 25 minutes and played absolutely unbelievable," Primmer said of Brown.
The Mermaids head into their first double-header of the season this weekend, with games against Warrandyte and Craigieburn on Saturday night and Sunday respectively.
Primmer said the plan was to focus on Warrandyte before turning their attention to the second game, adding selection would be tough with several players in line to return, including Amy Wormald and Dakota Crichton, while Brown would miss Saturday's game through unavailability.
"Warrandyte are better than what they were when we played them at home... and they're going to be big," Primmer said. "And Craigieburn... it's going to be tough."
Meanwhile, Warrnambool Seahawks lost their road game to Bulleen 86-71 on Saturday night.
Down by one point at the final change, the Seahawks were outscored 29-15 in the final term.
Playing coach Alex Gynes led the side with 19 points and 12 rebounds, JP Pollydore added 18 points while Ollie Bidmade had five assists and five steals. The loss moves the Seahawks down to third on the ladder.
The Seahawks play Warrandyte on the road on Saturday night.
